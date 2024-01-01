mars
a workspace for
visual thinkers to do
serious work with AI
canvas-based user interface, powerful AI models,

accurate information with sources,

theme-focused projects

and more

Multi-model AI
with Reliability

AI that you can trustKuse ensures accurate, real-time responses through transparent citations and safeguards against hallucination by validating information from reliable sources.
Multimedia Input & OutputBy combining the best available AI models, Kuse can process and analyze diverse information types, including text, images, and other media.
Models Tuned to Your NeedsKuse adapts to your needs and goals, selecting the appropriate models to handle specific tasks efficiently. 

Dynamic Visual
Workspace

Infinite CanvasOrganize information and tasks on an infinite interactive canvas for your. Creative freedom and fine-grained control.
Everything in one placeGenerate, explore, and work with text, images, and files all in one place with the power of AI. No more context switching.
An intuitive way to use AIExperience a more natural workflow by using AI within an open, visual environment. Highlight inputs and engage AI for real-time, interactive visual insights.

Context-aware
Projects

A Separate Canvas for Every ProjectContext is king, but each project is unique. Kuse’s AI adapts to the full context of each project to stay organized.
Professional Databases & API IntegrationKuse connects to specialized databases and APIs so you can use tailored, industry-specific insights — without the hassle.
Customizable Workflow with ComponentsKuse allows you to configure a variety of dynamic components, enabling a personalized workflow that fits your specific needs.
Kuse was a game-changer for our team collaboration.
The combination of the infinite canvas and AI allows us to explore, collaborate, and innovate at the big picture better. It’s so easy to get lost with chatbots or long text documents. I can’t wait for it to become even more powerful!
David Kim
38 / Male / Product Manager
With Kuse I save so much time, so I can focus more on strategy and creative exploration.
I love how I can create a different canvas for each project to keep things organized and how the adapts to each client’s unique requirements feels like magic. I’m very impressed!
F. Orsini
32 / Female / Content Strategist
Kuse makes transforming ideas into ready-to-go visuals.
Seamless, saving time and boosting creativity for both business and personal projects!
C. Maria
28 / Female / Creative industry
The infinite canvas design of Kuse raises my productivity.
Firstly, easier to organize each LLM response to summarize research work usually takes days and weeks. Secondly, efficient to gain additional insight with new follow-up questions.
J. Masa
23 / Female / Researcher
Kuse transformed how I study. It feels like having a tutor by my side.
The AI is great! It creates quizzes for me, explains difficult concepts, and even gives me advice on how to study better. I was surprised, but the visual interface really feels more natural to work with! I highly recommend giving it a try.
B. Markensteijn
19 / Male / Medical Student
AI That Elevates You
Always Human-Centered
